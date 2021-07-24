Country sees less sacrifice of animals this Eid, online sales mark sharp rise

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has said 90,93,242 animals were sacrificed across the country during Eid-ul-Adha this year, down from 94,50,263 last year.

Among the slaughtered animals, 40,53,679 were cows and buffaloes, 50,38,848 were goats and sheep, and 715 were other animals, according to a press release.

In order to reduce the risk of further spread of the novel coronavirus infections in the country, the government initiated an online service to facilitate a safe environment for sacrificial animal trade.

This year, the digital cattle market has yielded more than a whopping Tk2,735 crore by selling 3,87,579 animals – almost five times higher when compared to last year's sales on the platform.

Some 86,874 cattle worth Tk596 crore were sold online in 2020.

The ministry has been planning to further increase the range of online cattle trade in the years to come, said the press release.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim MP and Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Rownak Mahmud thanked all the parties concerned as well as livestock officials for the overall management of the service.

They also thanked the local government department, local administration, law enforcement agencies, livestock farms, entrepreneurs, dairy associations and all government and non-government departments and organisations involved in the successful celebration of the holy festival.