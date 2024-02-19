Country progressing amid various conspiracies: Lawmakers

Lawmakers today said the country is progressing ahead amid various conspiracies of different local and international quarters and would be transformed into smart Bangladesh in stipulated time frame.

Despite facing various conspiracies hatching in home and abroad, the country is now marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and would become a smart one by 2041, they said while taking part in the general discussion on a thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the House here with Panel Chairman Capt (retd) Tajul Islam in the chair.

Taking part in the discussion, ruling party whip Nazrul Islam Babu of Narayanganj-2 said, "The government led by Prime Minister has turned Bangladesh to a role model of development. Now a target has been fixed to turn the country to be a smart one by 2041," he told the parliament.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made a significant development in various sectors and Bangladesh would be a prosperous country due to the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said an independent lawmaker Shafiqur Rahman of Rajshahi-2.

The lawmakers, however, said the President in his 143-page speech projected the country's good governance, development of skilled youth forces, local government, development of indigenous people and the defence of the country.

The present government led by the Awami League is working to build the country as Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said Jatiya Party lawmaker Masud Uddin Chowdhury of Feni-3.

Ruling party lawmakers Nazrul Islam Babu of Narayanganj-2, Anwarul Azim Anar of Jenaidah-4,Abdul Wadud of Rajshahi-5,Sheikh Salauddin of Khulna-2,Shahdara Mannan Shilpi of Bogra-1,Ali Azam ofBhola-2, Fahmi Golondaz Babel of Mymensingh-10, Sanwar Hossain of Tangail-5, Mahiuddin Bacchu of Chattogram-5, Jatiyo Party lawmaker Shariful Islam Jinnah of Bogura-2 and independent lawmaker Sarwar Kabir of Gaibandha-2 , among others, spoke on the occasion.

The lawmakers highlighted the successes of the present government in different vital sectors, including education, power, agriculture, health, infrastructure development, economy and food production sectors.

Earlier, they paid a tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to establishing an independent Bangladesh.