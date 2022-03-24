Country graduated from LDC status by working toward specific goals: PM

With the increase of per capita income, ensuring food safety, healthcare, and education Bangladesh has gained the status of Developing Country on Mujib Borsho, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We have been able to ensure food safety for everyone in the country", said Sheikh Hasina while conferring the Independence Award 2022 to nine eminent persons, and two organisations.

She greeted those who won the award and said that they are being given the award as a recognition of their glorious and outstanding contribution to their respective fields.

"Led by the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman we have earned our independence following long nine months of war", said the prime minister.

Five people are getting the award in the "Independence and Liberation War" category. They are: freedom fighter Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, martyr Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda (Bir Bikram), Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed and the late Sirajul Haque.

Two are receiving awards in the "Medical" category. They are - Professor Kanak Kanti Barua and Professor Md Kamrul Islam.

Photo: Screengrab from the live broadcast of the Independence Award 2022 ceremony.

In the "Architecture" category the award was given to late architect Syed Moinul Islam.

The Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute is receiving the award for "Research and Training."

Also, the Power Division will be receiving the Independence Award 2022 for successfully completing 100% electrification of the country.

Independence Award is the highest state award in the country. The government has been giving this award every year since 1977 on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.

The awardees get Tk5 lakhs in cash, an 18-carat gold medal of 50grams, a replica of the medal, and a certificate.

On behalf of the awardees, Prof Kanak expressed his feelings in the award ceremony.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam moderated the function and read out the citations with brief life sketch of the recipients.