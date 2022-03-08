Country facing ‘Silent famine’: Fakhrul

This government has no control over the market because its own leaders are the heads of all syndicates, says BNP leader

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that a silent famine is prevailing across the country as food and commodity prices soar to record highs.

According to economists and international organizations, impoverishment increased by 2% in the country. The lines in front of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) sales trucks are getting longer and longer while people scramble for essential items. 

Fakhrul was addressing a Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting soaring food prices.

Speaking as chief guest, the BNP leader said, "The prime minister went to Dubai yesterday. In a farewell speech before departure, she said prices of essential items rose because of the Russia-Ukraine war. But I have a question for her. When did the war begin and when did the prices start to go up?"

This government has no control over the market because its own leaders are the heads of all syndicates. They are the ones responsible for all corruption, bribery, and extortion in the country, he added. 

Concurring with Fakrul's remarks, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The price of everything has gone up wildly. Meanwhile, factories are laying off workers due to the pandemic fallout, but the government has shown complete lack of concern about the rising unemployment and exorbitant food prices. It seems a silent famine is underway in the country."

The BNP chairperson's advisor, Amanullah Aman, among other senior party leaders and activists, also attended the rally.

 

