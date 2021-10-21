Could not be the work of a vagabond: Rana Dasgupta

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, on Thursday questioned the police account of what had transpired in the puja mandap in Cumilla, which led to the countrywide attacks on Hindus.

Demanding that the masterminds behind placing the Holy Quran in the puja mandap in Cumilla be identified, he said the act was premeditated.

He made the comments to reporters after exchanging views with local member of parliament (MP) and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury at his residence in Chattogram.

Rana Dasgupta said Iqbal Hossain, the man arrested over the incident, was labelled a vagabond. Sometimes, those caught are also said to have mental illnesses, he said, asking how a "vagabond" knew of the Quran and how he acquired a brand new copy of the Holy Book.

"How was the mace removed from Hanuman's hands in such a way so that the hand was not damaged at all? It could not be the work of a vagabond. It was a premeditated attack and there are conspirators behind it. It is the state, administration and government's responsibility to uncover the conspirators," he said.

Regarding the meeting with the deputy minister of education, Dasgupta said, "Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan came to me. We spoke of what the religious minority was feeling at the moment and we spoke especially of the anger over communal violence. We also discussed what should be done together."

He said they talked about how to preserve peace and harmony, and work together as brothers and sisters.

Dasgupta said the recent communal violence had created anger and distance among minorities.

"I told him [Mohibul] this clearly. If this anger and distance continues, it will not be good for anyone.

"I have told the honourable minister that there is negligence of the administration everywhere; there is negligence of the political parties. No leader or activist of any political party was seen beside the law enforcement authorities," he said, adding people had to stand beside the police in maintaining law and order.

Dasgupta called upon the government to revisit the issue and requested the deputy minister to inform the prime minister of the discussion they had.

Dasgupta also said he had Mohibul to take part in a nationwide mass hunger strike by the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Parishad next Saturday to demand speedy implementation of the government's declaration of "zero tolerance" against communal violence and the invitation was accepted.

Regarding the discussion, the deputy minister of Education said, "We spoke for a long time… I have heard his concerns and observations. I have said that it is very difficult to ensure 100% security all the time. This is the reality of the whole world, not only in Bangladesh."

Mohibul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had directed them to hold harmony rallies and processions against communal violence.

"Many incidents have taken place not only in Chattogram, but also in Comilla, Noakhali and Rangpur. Arrests have been made and the government is very active. There has been no negligence," he added.

He also said no one should be intimidated thinking the situation could worsen.

According to Cumilla police, a local youth, Iqbal Hossain (35), had taken the Holy Quran from a mosque and kept it in the puja mandap late at night. They confirmed the youth's identity by analysing CCTV footage of the incident.

Describing Iqbal Hossain as a vagabond, the police said they could not confirm whether he was associated with any political party.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said that Iqbal had placed the Quran without someone else's instructions or persuasion. He said if Iqbal was caught, the others would be too.

On the morning of 13th October, the eighth day of Durga Puja, the Holy Quran was seen in the temporary puja mandap in Nanua Dighi of Cumilla city. This led to a group of people attacking the manpad, with the violence eventually spreading across the country.