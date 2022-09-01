Probe committee to investigate corruption allegations against CCC’s chief engineer

A probe committee from the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry will come to Chattogram on 11 September for two days to investigate the corruption allegations against Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Rafiqul Islam.

During the investigation, all concerned are instructed to be present with evidence, according to an instruction signed by Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, director of the Inspection-1 of the local government department, on Tuesday.

Numeri Zaman, joint secretary (Development) of the local government department, has been made the convener of the committee, while Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan is the member secretary.

An additional engineer of the ministry will be included in the committee, which was formed on Tuesday.

In February, Md Jamal Hossain filed a complaint of corruption and irregularities with the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) against Rafiqul Islam.

According to the complaint, Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam's son Adnan Rafiq has a company named M/s Miyaji Construction. In the last six years, the company did work of about Tk19 crore of the city corporation.

The issue of giving work of the city corporation to the company of the chief engineer's son is seen as a violation of the rules and a conflict of interest by the people concerned.

Adnan Rafiq's company has been working for the CCC since December 2016. According to documents, Adnan Rafiq's current age is around 27 years. In other words, he has been running the business since the age of 21.

Rafiqul Islam said in a certificate given to M/s Miyaji Construction that during his tenure as an additional chief engineer in 2019 the company had satisfactorily completed six development works of the CCC at a cost of Tk19.46 crore.

However, Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard, "The fact the construction company is my son's is not true. My family has nothing to do with it. I have not yet received any letter regarding the investigation. The committee will be assisted in the investigation."