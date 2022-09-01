Probe committee to investigate corruption allegations against CCC’s chief engineer

Corruption

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Probe committee to investigate corruption allegations against CCC’s chief engineer

In February, Md Jamal Hossain filed a complaint of corruptions and irregularities with the Anti-corruption Commission against Rafiqul Islam

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:31 pm
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation

A probe committee from the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry will come to Chattogram on 11 September for two days to investigate the corruption allegations against Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Rafiqul Islam.

During the investigation, all concerned are instructed to be present with evidence, according to an instruction signed by Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, director of the Inspection-1 of the local government department, on Tuesday.

Numeri Zaman, joint secretary (Development) of the local government department, has been made the convener of the committee, while Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan is the member secretary.

An additional engineer of the ministry will be included in the committee, which was formed on Tuesday.

In February, Md Jamal Hossain filed a complaint of corruption and irregularities with the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) against Rafiqul Islam.

According to the complaint, Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam's son Adnan Rafiq has a company named M/s Miyaji Construction. In the last six years, the company did work of about Tk19 crore of the city corporation.

The issue of giving work of the city corporation to the company of the chief engineer's son is seen as a violation of the rules and a conflict of interest by the people concerned.

Adnan Rafiq's company has been working for the CCC since December 2016. According to documents, Adnan Rafiq's current age is around 27 years. In other words, he has been running the business since the age of 21.

Rafiqul Islam said in a certificate given to M/s Miyaji Construction that during his tenure as an additional chief engineer in 2019 the company had satisfactorily completed six development works of the CCC at a cost of Tk19.46 crore.

However, Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard, "The fact the construction company is my son's is not true. My family has nothing to do with it. I have not yet received any letter regarding the investigation. The committee will be assisted in the investigation."

Top News

Probe Committee / Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

8h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

10h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

11h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

10h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries