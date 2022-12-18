MD of anti-poverty agency accused of corruption

Muhammad Maududur Rashid Safdar, managing director of state-run Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF), faces corruption allegations from his former colleagues who also claim they were laid off after protesting the illegal activities.

A group of former employees of the poverty-reduction agency held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Sunday in the capital in this regard.

Former field officer Shuhada Nafsin demanded justice for the corruption, mismanagement, organisational despotism and other unethical activities committed by Muhammad Maududur Rashid. The managing director laid off about 50 workers only because they had protested against his immoral acts, she claimed while demanding their reappointment and immediate removal of Rashid from his position.

Rashid retains his post defying government directives as he passed the mandated retirement age of 62 on 24 August, Nafsin pointed out. She was laid off on 4 December from her last workplace in Bhaluka upazila, Mymensingh.

She appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to help meet her demands.

Md Mohiur Rahman, a former official of the organisation in Gangachara upazila, Rangpur, claims he had performed his duties sincerely for 15 years and yet he was laid off.