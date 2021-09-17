Large procurements increase risk of corruption: Planning minister

Corruption

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 10:46 pm

Photo: Planning Minister MA Mannan/UNB
Planning Minister MA Mannan has said large sums are being spent on various sectors in the country, leading to large procurements for projects, which have increased the risk of corruption.

But the minister is hopeful that the rate of corruption will decrease in the future.

During a shadow parliament debate competition organised by Debate for Democracy on Friday, the minister said, "Corruption is a curse for the society and we are all worried about that. To control corruption, this government has strengthened the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and we now must remain patient for the ACC to do its job."

In his speech as the chief guest, the minister also highlighted the corruption happening in the education sector and hi-tech parks. He said he will be visiting the hi-tech parks in the country within the next week to make sure they are running properly.

The debate competition on the government's preparation to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution was presided over by the chairman of Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Koron.

Northern University and Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) took part in the debate where BUBT won.

 

