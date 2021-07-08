Five PMO teams to probe Ashrayan irregularities

Corruption

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:01 pm

Five PMO teams to probe Ashrayan irregularities

After the inspections, the teams will submit a report to the PMO

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:01 pm
Many houses built under the Ashrayan project have either collapsed or become uninhabitable only days after the beneficiaries moved in. Photo: Collected
Many houses built under the Ashrayan project have either collapsed or become uninhabitable only days after the beneficiaries moved in. Photo: Collected

With pictures of wobbly and flimsy houses for the homeless making the headlines, multiple teams of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) have initiated a field-level investigation amid the ongoing strict movement curbs.

Five teams will begin the physical inspection Friday, PMO sources told The Business Standard on Thursday.

After verifying whether the houses built under the Ashrayan Project – a project of the prime minister for the poor – followed the construction guidelines and maintain quality, the teams will submit a report to the PMO.

Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, director of Ashrayan Project-2, will lead one of the teams.

Many houses built under the Ashrayan project have either collapsed or become uninhabitable only days after the beneficiaries moved in. Photo: TBS
Many houses built under the Ashrayan project have either collapsed or become uninhabitable only days after the beneficiaries moved in. Photo: TBS

"Every single case of any irregularity is important to us," said the project director. "Because the houses have the dreams of the poor families attached. Therefore, we are launching the inspection even amid the worsening virus situation," said Mahbub.

He said the housing initiative is the largest humanitarian move of the prime minister, and they would not show leniency to any project irregularity.

"We have already taken administrative actions in areas that filed irregularity complaints. At the same time, we are repairing or reconstructing the houses that were built floating the guidelines," he noted.

Mahbub Hossain said a vested quarter is circulating misinformation to make the dream project questionable. "It is unexpected. Put your trust in us, we will build accommodations for the landless and homeless."

The PMO sources said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance to the public officials involved in corruption, graft and irregularities in the project. Five government officials have been made Officers on Special Duty – considered a punishment position – on those charges.

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, "The project involves our emotions. Failure in such a project means our failure. This is embarrassing. We would show zero tolerance. There is no reason to show leniency."

Under the project, more than 1.18 lakh families have been provided with government-built houses across the country.

The government listed around 5.92 lakh families across the country who either do not have any home or land, or have land but no home. All of them will be provided with government-built houses in phases.

