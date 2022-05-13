ACC sues three including Karnaphuli gas technician

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against three people, including a technician of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd, on graft allegations.

Mohammad Abu Sayed, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), filed the case with ACC intergraded office-2 against three people Thursday evening for taking bribes.

The case was filed against Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd Technician (Grade-1) Md Musa Khaled, contractor Ershad and Musa Khaled's accomplice Bashir Sarkar.

According to the case, Musa Khaled and his associates demanded a bribe from one Lokman for providing a gas line.

Lokman informed the matter to Panchliash thana police on 24 August 2020 and police arrested red-handed Musa Khaled's associate Bashir Sarkar while he was receiving a bribe of Tk40,000 in front of the Bata showroom behind the Chattogram Shopping Complex at Gate no-2.

