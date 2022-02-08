ACC seeks wealth info of ex-Eastern Refinery MD Rezaul Alam, wife over graft allegations

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday sought the wealth information of former Eastern Refinery Ltd managing director (MD) Rezaul Alam, and his wife as part of investigating graft allegations against them.

A notice, issued under Section 26 (1) of the ACC Act, was sent to his address seeking information on all movable and immovable wealth and assets owned by the couple within 21 days

According to the ACC notice, the commission has found evidence that the accused were amassing illegal wealth.

If the two fail to submit or provide a statement of the wealth information, then the anti-graft watchdog will take necessary action under Section 26 (2) of the ACC Act.