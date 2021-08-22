ACC to launch probe against Mirza Abbas, Papul

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 05:19 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is set to launch investigations against three people including BNP leader Mirza Abbas and ex-lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul on charges of corruption.

The other accused was Syed Iftekhar Uddin, former Inspector General (Prisons) Brigadier General (Retd). 

BNP leader Mirza Abbas allegedly occupied government property in Khilgaon area and another plot in Gulshan, said ACC Secretary Dr Muhammad Anowar Hossain Howladar.

Besides, Papul, former Lakshmipur lawmaker who was imprisoned in Kuwait in another case filed for bribery and human trafficking, allegedly took large amount of money from local businessmen and provided them chances to participate in the 11th parliamentary elections, he stated.

Meanwhile, ex-IG Prisons, Iftekhar Uddin is also facing allegations of corruption and irregularities against him.

