ACC files case against 3 WASA officials for graft charges

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against three officials of Dhaka WASA for embezzling Tk 248.55 crore from the Programme for Performance Improvement (PPI) project in 10 years.

ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed the reporters in front of its head office in Dhaka.

ACC Assistant Director Ashikur Rahman filed the case on Wednesday with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1.

The accused are - former WASA revenue inspector and co-chairman of the PPI project Miah Md Mizanur Rahman, former revenue inspector Md Habib Ullah Bhuyain, and Computer Operator (outsourcing) Md Naimul Hasan.

According to the case statement, the defendants abusing their powers in collaboration with each other have withdrawn and embezzled nearly Tk248 crore.