ACC arrests Sadharan Bima’s manager on graft charge

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Abul Kashem, manager of Sadharan Bima Corporation, on allegation of embezzling Tk26.14 crore.

A team led by ACC Assistant Director Sirajul Islam detained him from Motijheel area in the capital today, a source in the commission confirmed The Business Standard.

Abul Kashem led a scam and misappropriated Tk26.14 crore from the state-run Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) from 2010-2020.

The ACC last year filed a case against Abul Kashem on charges of embezzlement of the money.

