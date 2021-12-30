Cops get insignia for being Covid-19 frontline fighters

An insignia badge will be given to all personnel for Bangladesh Police in recognition of their role as frontline fighters against the coronavirus.

The insignia was officially unveiled at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in the capital's Rajarbagh on Thursday (30 December).

After the insignia was unveiled, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed put on the insignia badge on Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP.

The home minister later put on the corona insignia badge on the IGP, additional IGs and police members one by one.

"Police, along with the doctors have worked as frontliners during the coronavirus pandemic. The police force has done everything necessary for the welfare of the country and the people without caring about anything. They never neglected their duty," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said.

"Amid the coronavirus pandemic, police had to act as frontliners in our country as well as other countries in the world. 107 members of the Bangladesh Police have sacrificed their lives for the welfare of the country and the people amid the pandemic. So far, more than 26,000 policemen have been infected with the coronavirus and engaged themselves in the welfare of the country and the people as soon as they recovered," IGP Benazir Ahmed said.

The insignia has been designed to symbolise the indomitable and fighting spirit of the frontliners.