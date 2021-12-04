Cop among 2 killed in three-way collision with train in Ctg

Cop among 2 killed in three-way collision with train in Ctg

The accident took place after a bus and a three-wheeler tried to hastily pass over the railway crossing ignoring the cautionary signal

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 02:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least two people including a police constable were crushed under the wheels of a running Demu train as it hit a bus and an auto-rickshaw in a three-way road crash on Saturday.

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at Jhautala railway crossing area under Khulshi police station at around 11:30am today, leaving two dead on the spot.

One of the deceased was identified as Police Constable Md Monir (40), the other is Syed Bahauddin Ahmed (30).  

The accident took place after a bus and a three-wheeler tried to hastily pass over the railway crossing ignoring the cautionary signal, said Chittagong Railway Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

Panchlaish Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Sadequr Rahman said the injured were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.  

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been rescued and sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsy.

