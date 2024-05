Contractual appointments of Deputy Press Secretary (DPS) Hasan Jahid Tusher and Assistant Personal Secretary (APS-2) Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku to Prime Minister have been cancelled.

Their contractual appointments have been cancelled as per the clause-8 of the contracts signed by the government with them. It will be effective from 1 June, according to a notification of the Ministry of Public Administration today (29 May).