Continued democracy helps rapid development: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:01 pm

Related News

Continued democracy helps rapid development: PM Hasina

UNB
30 January, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:01 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has witnessed tremendous progress only because of the continuation of democracy and its elected governments.

"Bangladesh couldn't have developed so much unless there has been a continuation of the democratic process," she said while inaugurating 11 newly completed projects under the Housing and Public Works Ministry.

The premier inaugurated the projects, joining a programme at Ramna Batamul (Ramna Park) through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The projects were implemented in the 2021-2022 fiscal year by the Public Works Department, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the National Housing Authority.

Hasina said her government took Bangladesh forward as per its plans and Bangladesh gained the status of a developing country in 2021. "It has been possible only because democracy continued and elected public representatives have been in power since 2009," she said.

Focusing on her government's endeavours for the development of Bangladesh, the PM said, "We've been working for the overall development of the country's people. It has been possible [to do such development works] only because today a public representative government is in power."

She said the people voted Awami League to power in the 2014 and 2018 elections as the AL government worked for the development of the people. If there is a continuation of the democratic trend, the people will witness development, she said.

"I hope you all notice the change Bangladesh witnessed in the last 14 years [2009-2023] and it has been possible as only AL is in power," she added.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works Ministry Eng Mosharraf Hossain, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed spoke at the event, while Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin delivered the welcome speech.

Top News

development / Democracy / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

1h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

2h | TBS Entertainment
How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

2h | TBS Insight
Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund