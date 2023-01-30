Continued democracy helps rapid development: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has witnessed tremendous progress only because of the continuation of democracy and its elected governments.

"Bangladesh couldn't have developed so much unless there has been a continuation of the democratic process," she said while inaugurating 11 newly completed projects under the Housing and Public Works Ministry.

The premier inaugurated the projects, joining a programme at Ramna Batamul (Ramna Park) through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The projects were implemented in the 2021-2022 fiscal year by the Public Works Department, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the National Housing Authority.

Hasina said her government took Bangladesh forward as per its plans and Bangladesh gained the status of a developing country in 2021. "It has been possible only because democracy continued and elected public representatives have been in power since 2009," she said.

Focusing on her government's endeavours for the development of Bangladesh, the PM said, "We've been working for the overall development of the country's people. It has been possible [to do such development works] only because today a public representative government is in power."

She said the people voted Awami League to power in the 2014 and 2018 elections as the AL government worked for the development of the people. If there is a continuation of the democratic trend, the people will witness development, she said.

"I hope you all notice the change Bangladesh witnessed in the last 14 years [2009-2023] and it has been possible as only AL is in power," she added.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works Ministry Eng Mosharraf Hossain, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed spoke at the event, while Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin delivered the welcome speech.