Container movement at Ctg port halted amid transport workers' strike

Transport of import and export goods-laden containers at Chittagong Port has come to a halt since early morning today (21 October) amid a transport workers' strike demanding government-fixed wages, appointment letters and identity cards.

The Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixture, Flatbed and Dump Truck Workers' Union called the 48-hour strike.

Amid the protest, no import containers have entered nor left the port from private depots today, the union's Secretary Abul Khayer told The Business Standard.

"Due to our strike, the transport of imported goods from the port to various routes of the country has been stopped. No cars are coming up with export products either. A meeting with senior officials of various organisations is underway. We will decide on the continuation of the protest or its withdrawal later on," he said.

Ruhul Amin Sikder Biplob, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), told TBS that about 2,000 TEUs of export containers are taken from the depots to the port every day.

"Similarly, about 800 TEUs of import containers are brought to the depots. Due to the strike, container transportation has come to a halt since this morning," he said.

According to the Chittagong Port data, more than 3,000 import containers are delivered daily.

Although container loading on ships inside the port is normal, no cargo is being released from the port.