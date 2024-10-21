Container movement at Ctg port halted amid transport workers' strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 08:47 pm

Related News

Container movement at Ctg port halted amid transport workers' strike

The Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixture, Flatbed and Dump Truck Workers' Union called the 48-hour strike

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 08:47 pm
Container shipping, the backbone of the global trading system, is showing signs of fatigue as the pandemic descends into its darkest days. PHOTO: REUTERS
Container shipping, the backbone of the global trading system, is showing signs of fatigue as the pandemic descends into its darkest days. PHOTO: REUTERS

Transport of import and export goods-laden containers at Chittagong Port has come to a halt since early morning today (21 October) amid a transport workers' strike demanding government-fixed wages, appointment letters and identity cards.

The Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixture, Flatbed and Dump Truck Workers' Union called the 48-hour strike.

Amid the protest, no import containers have entered nor left the port from private depots today, the union's Secretary Abul Khayer told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Due to our strike, the transport of imported goods from the port to various routes of the country has been stopped. No cars are coming up with export products either. A meeting with senior officials of various organisations is underway. We will decide on the continuation of the protest or its withdrawal later on," he said.

Ruhul Amin Sikder Biplob, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), told TBS that about 2,000 TEUs of export containers are taken from the depots to the port every day.

"Similarly, about 800 TEUs of import containers are brought to the depots. Due to the strike, container transportation has come to a halt since this morning," he said.

According to the Chittagong Port data, more than 3,000 import containers are delivered daily.

Although container loading on ships inside the port is normal, no cargo is being released from the port.

Top News

Container / Bangladesh / strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

10m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos