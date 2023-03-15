Consumers need to be cautious to prevent market manipulation: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged consumers to remain vigilant to prevent the market from being manipulated by unscrupulous businessmen

"If consumers remain aware of irregularities, it will alleviate the burden on the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection," he said after inaugurating the pilot operation of the Consumer Complaint Management System (CCMS) software of the DNCRP.

From now on, consumers who are deprived of their general rights can seek redressal by filing a complaint with the DNCRP online, using this software, says a press release.

The minister assured that there is sufficient stock of products to meet the demand in the country.

He also advised consumers not to be misled by misinformation or irregularities and asked them to practice moderation in their purchases for Ramadan.

He added that the government has initiated a nationwide programme to ensure that essential items are available at reasonable prices.

