Consumers at Badda suffer as TCB’s irregularities pile up

Consumers in Moddho Badda area of the capital were seen standing in a long line in scorching heat since Monday morning to buy essentials from the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's (TCB) truck, but to their dismay, it did not arrive.

Waiting in the queue amid the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers complained about the irregularities of TCB trucks.

They said trucks do not arrive before noon even though they stand in line at as early as 8:30am due to high demand for essentials.

Md Aminur Rahman, a consumer standing in line, told The Business Standard he had been waiting since 8am but the truck had not arrived yet.

The TCB on 5 July started selling essentials through trucks to low-income groups at a low price amid the pandemic and also ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The sales will continue till 29 July.

According to the TCB, the goods will be sold through 450 mobile trucks in all metropolitan cities, districts and upazilas across the country. There are 80 trucks in Dhaka city and 20 in Chattogram city.