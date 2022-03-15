Consumer Rights Protection Directorate seeks more manpower

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 06:21 pm

Manpower needs to be increased in the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection to carry out its activities properly, said the directorate's Director General AHM Safiquzzaman.

He also expressed the need for a lab where various products can be inspected. 

"Currently a total of 217 staff members including 96 officers are working at the directorate. The number must be increased," said Safiquzzaman during a discussion organised by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day Tuesday (15 March) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at the discussion meeting presided over by Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

During the welcome remarks by AHM Safiquzzaman said, "We are working to raise awareness among consumers and traders."

"Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection is the place where consumers can turn to if they are deceived," said Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh.

"So, this department needs to increase its capacity further. It is necessary to have offices at the upazila level for further expansion," he added.

Development is meaningless if commodity prices are raised irregularly and the government has to rein in it, said Golam Rahman. 

"Dishonest traders should be given exemplary punishment. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the consumers not to stock up on extra products."

Special guests on the occasion were Zakia Sultana, secretary of the Ministry of Industries; and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin.

