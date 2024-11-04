Construction worker electrocuted, falls to death from six-storey building

A construction worker died from electrocution while working at a building under construction in the Narikeltola area of Kushtia town today (4 November).

The deceased was identified as Raju, 23, a resident of Khuchabare village of Kurigram's Fulbaria upazila.

Four other workers were also injured.

Dr Tapas Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer of Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed the incident and said the injured workers are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Locals said the accident occurred when a group of workers attempted to lift a metal rod using a rope. Due to careless handling, the rod came into contact with a nearby high-voltage power line, resulting in a severe electric shock.

According to workers, Raju was electrocuted and fell from the sixth floor of the under-construction six-storey building owned by Abul Kashem. The injured workers were rescued by locals and rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared Raju dead upon arrival.

Abul Kashem, the owner of the under-construction building, could not be reached for comment.