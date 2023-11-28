Construction work of Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan begins

An agreement was signed with the construction company for the construction of Bangladesh's Embassy in Bhutan. Photo: Courtesy

The construction work of Bangladesh's Embassy building has started in Thimphu, Bhutan.

On Monday, (27 November) an agreement was signed with the construction company for the construction of Bangladesh's Embassy on the land provided by the Government of Bhutan at Hejo-Samteling, the new diplomatic area of Thimphu.

It is noted that Bhutan and Bangladesh have provided land for the construction of each other's embassy buildings in their respective capitals.

Following this, the Government of Bhutan provided 1.5 acres of land to Bangladesh in the designated diplomatic area next to the Thimpur Supreme Court.

The prime minister of Bangladesh and the King of Bhutan laid the foundation stone for the construction of the embassy building on the said land on 19 April 2017.

Bhutan's "Bajra Builders Private Limited" was selected as the construction company.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan, Shibnath Roy and the Chief Executive Officer of "Bajra Builders", Jamsho.

On the occasion, Bangladesh Ambassador Shibnath Roy said, "The building of Bangladesh's own embassy in Thimpu represents the strong leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the King of Bhutan and the excellent diplomatic relations between the two countries."

"Through this building, there will be an opportunity to expand the cultural exchange and bilateral multifaceted relations between the two countries," he added.

"Through the policy adopted by the prime minister of Bangladesh to build its own embassy building in the capital city of different countries of the world, Bangladesh has taken a step forward towards that goal," said Ambassador Shibnath Roy.

The construction project in Thimpu is estimated to take 18 months.

In this, a total of four buildings including the embassy building, ambassador's residence, staff quarters and multipurpose hall will be constructed on 1.5 acres of land and ancillary functions will be carried out.