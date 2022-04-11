Construction of Dhaka airport 3rd terminal to be completed by Oct 2023: Officials 

Bangladesh

TBS Report  
11 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 02:48 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Construction of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's (HSIA) 3rd terminal is progressing in full swing and officials heading the project are hopeful to complete works within September-October next year. 

Already more than 34% of the works have been completed which is some 2% more than the set target, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Monday following an inspection of the project site.

"Construction of the new terminal would be completed on time. We are satisfied with the project's progress so far. If things go as planned we are hopeful to inaugurate the terminal before the scheduled time," he added.

The state minister said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction of the latest Dhaka airport terminal did not stop for a single day. 

Around 4,000 national and international workers are currently working on the project.

Once completed, the world-class terminal will be able to serve twice the number of passengers that HSIA is handling currently, the state minister furthered.

During today's (11 April) visit, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman was present among others.
 

