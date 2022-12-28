Construction of country's first underground metro line begins in Jan 2023

Bangladesh

BSS
28 December, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 06:23 pm

Construction of country's first underground metro line begins in Jan 2023

BSS
28 December, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 06:23 pm
Workers reposition a heavy iron frame to set up the railway tracks at the construction site of the metro rail project in Diabari. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M
Workers reposition a heavy iron frame to set up the railway tracks at the construction site of the metro rail project in Diabari. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

Construction work of the country's first underground metro line will begin in January next year, said DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique.

"We've planned to start the construction of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-1, which will be the first underground metro line under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), in January next year," he said while addressing the inauguration programme of a section of MRT Line-6 today.

The underground metro line will have two parts -- one from Dhaka airport to Kamalapur and the other from Notun Bazar to Purbachal, he said, adding that the DMTCL has a plan to start construction work of MRT-5 (Northern Route) in July 2023.

He said the MRT-5 line will run from Savar's Hemayetpur to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur and Gulshan.

"We are expecting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the construction work of both the lines," he added.

