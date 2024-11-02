Dr Kamal Hossain tells reform commission to make constitution contemporary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 07:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Constitutional expert Dr Kamal Hossain, who was also head of the 1972 Constitution Drafting Committee, has called on the Constitution Reform Commission to modernise the nation's constitution.

He made the recommendation during a meeting with commission members at his office in Dhaka's Motijheel today (2 November), reads a press release

The delegation, led by Professor Ali Riaz, head of the commission, discussed the process of constitutional reform.

Dr Kamal welcomed the members and expressed confidence in their efforts, highlighting the need to adapt the constitution to meet contemporary challenges.

Commission members Professor Sumaiya Khair and Professor Muhammad Ekramul Haque, Barrister Imran Siddique, Supreme Court lawyer Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister Moin Alam Firozi and writer Firoz Ahmed, human rights activist Md Mustain Billah also were present.

On 7 October, the government announced full list of nine-member commission to reform constitution.

Earlier on 3 October, the government established five new reform commissions aimed at making the electoral process, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption watchdog, and public administration more accountable, efficient, neutral, and responsive to public needs.

On 23 March 1972, a Constituent Assembly was formed through the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh Order, 1972.

In the first session of the new Constituent Assembly, a 34-member drafting committee was formed to be led by Dr Kamal Hossain to draft the constitution.

Adopted on 4 November 1972, the constitution came into force on 16 December that year.

