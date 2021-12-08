Concluding ceremony of Bangladesh-US joint naval exercise Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:21 pm

USS TULSA. Photo: Collected
USS TULSA. Photo: Collected

The concluding ceremony of the joint exercise between Bangladesh and US navies will be held at BNS Issa Khan's School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics in Chattogram on Thursday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh and Commander of the US ship USS TULSA William Dvorak will join the programme, said an ISPR press release. 

US Navy ship USS TULSA, MH-60S Helicopter and Bangladesh Navy Ships Samudra Avijan, Prottoy, Durjoy and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) are participating in the joint exercise titled "Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT-2021)", which began on 4 December.

The US Navy ship commander along with US Ambassador to Bangladesh will pay courtesy calls on Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Rear Admiral M Mozammel Haque and BN Fleet Commander Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad.  

Chattogram Naval Zone chief staff officer captain Masudul Karim Siddique welcomed the visiting US Navy ship at Chattogram port on Wednesday morning.

A smartly turned-out team of the Bangladesh Navy also welcomed the ship as per tradition.  

The ship will leave Bangladesh for the USA on 11 December.

