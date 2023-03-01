Commuters split on NID for railway ticket

Although initial online registration for railway tickets using national identity cards (NID) presented difficulties for some commuters, many have reported that the new process has made ticket purchasing significantly easier.

The railway authorities have made it mandatory to use NID cards for ticket purchases to prevent black market activity effective from 1 March.

This registration process ensures that tickets cannot be used by individuals other than the registered cardholders, with penalties imposed for non-compliance.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said that passengers will not be able to purchase intercity train tickets without registration through a national identity card.

"Although the system was initially introduced for intercity trains, the arrangement will be carried out in all local train services gradually," the minister said on Wednesday after inaugurating train ticket sales at the Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital.

On the occasion, he handed over 100 PoS (Point of Sales) machines to ticket-checkers in the capital's Kamalapur railway station.

The PoS machines, which will also allow customers to pay digitally, were distributed as part of the project through which the railway is working to improve customer services under the slogan 'Ticket Jar Bhromon Tar' (travel with your own ticket).

It has software installed that connects the machines with the central database of the Bangladesh Railway. As a result, the authenticity of a ticket, be it bought online or offline, can be verified instantly, while tickets of any route can be provided much more quickly.

Many passengers have expressed frustration with the registration process, citing difficulties in completing it using their NIDs.

A passenger named Sabrina Sultana said, "I tried to get registered for a ticket. But it was not successful. I went to the counter for a solution but they failed to provide any. As a result, I could not buy a ticket."

Another passenger named Tofael Ahmed tried to register with the help of another passenger, but he did not receive the return message even after half an hour.

"It is hard to travel by train while facing so many complex processes," he said.

Kabir Uddin, the railway official in charge of the registration booth, said, "We are helping the passengers who are not capable of registering on their own. Many people still do not know about the new system."

Answering why many people are not getting the return message, he said, "Many people give the wrong voter ID number and date of birth. As a result, they do not get any confirmation message. However, it could take 10 minutes even if everything is fine."

Meanwhile, despite facing initial obstacles, many passengers have shared their satisfaction with the improved process.

A passenger named Mobarak Hossain, said, "Although it took a while to register, I got the ticket instantly from the counter."

Ashikur Rahman Jewel arrived at the ticket counter to purchase tickets for the Silk City Express, bound for Pabna. Excited to secure a ticket with a seat, he exclaimed, "I had no trouble buying my ticket and was able to obtain it easily before the train departed."

Officials said commuters will be able to get registered to purchase tickets with their national ID cards, birth certificates or passports. The registration can be done online (via the railway website: https://eticket.railway.gov.bd or Rail Sheba app) and via mobile SMS. For foreigners, registration will require a passport number and photo.

Passengers aged 12-18 can purchase tickets through railway accounts registered under their parents' names and NIDs, or through accounts registered using their birth registration numbers and birth certificates.

Regarding ticket collection and refund, the rail minister said that passengers can collect tickets from anywhere online.

"You can also get a refund of ticket money at home online, you don't have to come to the counter. Around 4 lakh people have registered online in the last 15 days. We sell 50% of tickets online and 50% at the counter," he added.