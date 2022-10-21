Khulna commuters suffer as 2-day bus strike begins

As the two-day strike called by bus-minibus owners and workers in Khulna started today, commuters have been suffering with buses staying off the roads since morning.

Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners' Association and the Motor Workers' Union decided to go on strike from Friday (21 October) morning in protest against the plying of unauthorised three-wheelers in the district, reports UNB.

Not a single bus left or entered Khulna since Friday morning as the strike was called on all 18 routes of the division. People were seen waiting on the roads in many areas, desperately looking to hail some public transport to reach their respective destinations.

Satkhira-bound passenger Aklima Hossain, who works for a private firm in Khulna and heads home every weekend, told UNB: "Today, I don't think I will be able to go back home due to the strike. My mother will be waiting."

Photo: TBS

Many Jashore-bound passengers had to return from Sonadanga bus stop in Khulna as no bus left since morning.

Sanatan Roy, one of the aggrieved passengers, said that he had to shelve a plan to attend a wedding in Jashore due to the strike.

Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners' Association, in the presence of the Motor Workers' Union leaders, announced their decision on Wednesday (19 October) to go on strike on 21-22 October.

Union leaders had said that the strike would be to protest against the movement of unauthorised three-wheelers, locally known as Nasiman, Kariman and Bhatbhati. Their another demand included the shutting of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus counters at every nook and corner of the district.

Photo: TBS

However, BNP leaders claimed that the bus strike was called to create an artificial crisis to obstruct their mass rally in Khulna slated for Saturday (22 October).

SM Shafiqul islam Mona, BNP's Khulna metropolitan unit convener, said the strike was called so that opposition leaders and activists couldn't join the mass divisional rally on Saturday.

"But our rally will succeed in defying all obstructions and the mass rally at Sonali Bank Chattar on Saturday will turn into a sea of people," he said.

BNP divisional co-organising secretary Jayanta Kumar Kundu said that activists from different districts, including Magura, have already reached Khulna and the mass rally will be successful.

Transport strike causes public suffering in Bagerhat

The ongoing transport strike in Khulna bought suffering to Bagerhat commuters. Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam are facing the most problems. As public transport is closed, some have tried to reach their destination by walking, some by van or easy-bikes.

A candidate named Yamin had to go to Gopalganj to take part in the recruitment exam. He was seen walking with his elder brother as he could not find any vehicle. He regretted that the rally was held in Khulna but transport to Dhaka was stopped.

"I may not be able to go to the center on time," he said.

Photo: TBS

Another person named Hasan, who came from Pabna to Pirojpur, said that even though he reached Khulna at four in the morning, it took about four hours to reach Bagerhat by van.

"Waiting at the bus stand to find nothing. I am in doubt whether I will be able to go home," he said.

A man named Mosharraf was going to see a doctor in Khulna with his wife from Morelganj upazila. But due to lack of transport, he was forced to return home.