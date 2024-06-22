Communication between Teknaf-St Martin's Island via alternative route normalises

One of the two speedboats that reached Teknaf's Shahpori from Saint Martin's Island on Saturday, 22 June 2024, morning using an alternative route. Photo: TBS

Marine traffic between Teknaf and St Martin's Island via an alternative route has now normalised.

Two trawlers departed from Shahpari Island to St Martin this morning (22 June), carrying emergency supplies and some passengers.

Simultaneously, two speedboats carrying 15 passengers, including patients, travelled from St Martin to Shahpari Island.

Despite the rough sea conditions on the alternative route, the resumption of normal marine operations has brought relief, said Mujibur Rahman, the island's union chairman.

"Two trawlers set off from the Badarmokam area of Shahpari Island toward St Martin, arriving at the island around noon. These trawlers carried 300 gas cylinders, food items, and 30-40 passengers," he said.

"On Thursday, two trawlers safely transported 92 passengers, including 35 students, to Shahpari Island from St Martin," he added.

Khorshed Alam, panel chairman of St Martin's Union and president of the Speed Boat Owners Association, said two speedboats safely transported 15 passengers, including patients, from the island to Shahpari Island with permission from the administration.

Khorshed said the Coast Guard, BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), and the Navy are facilitating safe travel to and from the island.

On 1 June, several shots were fired at a trawler carrying ten passengers and goods from Teknaf to St Martin's Island amid the ongoing conflicts in neighbouring Myanmar.

On 5 June, shots were fired at a trawler carrying duty magistrate and election officials. They were returning to the mainland after conducting polling at a centre in St Martin's Island for the vice-chairman post of Teknaf Upazila Council.

On 8 June, shots were fired at another trawler on the same spot and on 11 June, a speedboat was targeted.

All of these vessels were shot at while they were within Bangladesh's marine borders. No causalities were reported in any of the four incidents.

However, the Teknaf-St Martin's Island marine route was closed due to security concerns, which created a food crisis on the island and hindered essential travel.

On 12 June, the Cox's Bazar district administration held an emergency meeting and decided to use the Bay of Bengal for transporting passengers and goods.

From 13 June, passenger travel commenced using the coastal route from Teknaf's Sabrang Munda area.

On 14 June, a ship from Cox's Bazar City transported goods to the island.