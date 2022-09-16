Commonwealth must keep Queen's memory alive: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
16 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 09:07 pm

Commonwealth must keep Queen's memory alive: PM Hasina

UNB
16 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 09:07 pm
Commonwealth must keep Queen&#039;s memory alive: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the Commonwealth must do something befitting for Queen Elizabeth II in remembrance of her dedicated service to the forum over the years.

She said this during her meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland at her place of residence.

According to a press release, the prime minister dubbed the late Queen as a "motherly figure" and recalled her personal memories with the Queen.

The Commonwealth secretary-general paid tribute to the Queen for her abiding commitment to the Commonwealth, and expressed her confidence that the legacy would be carried forward by King Charles III as the new Head of the Commonwealth.

The PM congratulated the secretary-general on her re-election during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda in June this year.

Patricia Scotland lauded Hasina for her contributions to women's empowerment, child development, mental health issues, combating climate change and countering violent extremism.

She once again appreciated the prime minister's leadership in successfully managing the Covid-19 pandemic, and observed that those Commonwealth member states had fared better during the crisis that had women in the lead or had women actively included in the management process.

PM Hasina responded positively to the Secretary-General's suggestion on highlighting the female leadership within the Commonwealth family on the occasion of the International Women's Day. She also committed to partner with the Commonwealth to observe the "Year of Peace" and the "Year of Youth" through commemorative events next year.

The secretary-general made a particular mention of Bangladesh's work in nature conservation and disaster management, and invited the prime minister to demonstrate leadership in the Commonwealth's "Living Lands" initiative. She also recalled Bangladesh's lead engagement with the organisation's "Blue Charter" initiative.

The Bangladesh PM underscored the importance of the Commonwealth's economic development activities. She expressed satisfaction at the work being done on promoting business-to-business connectivity, with Bangladesh's active footprint.

Among others, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary at Prime Minister's Office Mohammed Tofazzel Hossain Miah, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem were present.

 

 

Commonwealth / Queen Elizabeth II / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

