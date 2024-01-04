Commonwealth expert team meets IGP over polls security

The visiting Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun at the Police Headquarters on Thursday (4 January). Photo: BSS
The visiting Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun at the Police Headquarters on Thursday (4 January). Photo: BSS

The visiting 10-member Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) today met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun at the Police Headquarters here over the 12th parliamentary elections to be held on Sunday.
 
The IGP informed the Commonwealth delegation headed by its chairperson and former Prime Minister of Jamaica Bruce Golding, about the overall security of the polls, said a press release.
 
Other members of the delegation are former Deputy Foreign Minister of Maldives Jeffrey Salim Waheed, former Chairman of Elections of Cameroon Dr Samuel Azu'u Fonkam, former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria Prof Attahiru Jega, Member of Commonwealth Lawyers Association of United Kingdom Mark Stephens, Advocate and Special Public Prosecutor of Calcutta High Court of India Sabyasachi Banerjee, Member of Constitutional Council of Sri Lanka Prof Dinesha Samararatne, Media Specialist of Papua New Guinea Hennah Joku, Gender and Human Rights Advocate, Organizational Development Consultant and Founder of CEDAW Committee of Trinidad and Tobago Terry Dale Ince and Digital Media Specialist of Kenya Pauline Njoroge.

