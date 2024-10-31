Committee formed to decide on return of firearms for personal security

A committee has been formed at the district level to return firearms that were registered and submitted to the government in September.

The committee, chaired by a district magistrate, includes two members and a member secretary.

This information was revealed in a memorandum signed by Israt Jahan, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Security Division, on Wednesday night (30 October).

According to the memorandum, based on a notification from the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated August 25, the committee will verify and decide on applications for the return of firearms acquired for personal security which have been submitted to the police stations by 3 September.

However, firearms issued for special purposes that may worsen the law and order situation will not be considered for return.

Additionally, individuals with ongoing criminal cases or those already convicted of criminal offenses will also not be eligible to get their firearms back.