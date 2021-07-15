Committee formed to avert accidents in factories

File photo shows firefighters trying to extinguish fires at the Shezan Juice factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj on July 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The government has formed a 24-member executive committee to watch over accident prevention activities in factories and help ensure safe working environments for the factory workers.

The move comes following the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj on 8 July.

Confirming the matter on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said that the committee has been formed led by Salman Fazlur Rahman, private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister.

According to the PMO, all the government and non-government authorities concerned, including the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), have been directed to conduct immediate inspections at all industries and factories under the leadership of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and report back to the committee with the survey data.

According to experts, the absence of proper fire safety measures and not following the government's fire safety instructions were the main reasons behind the deadly fire at the Shezan Juice factory.