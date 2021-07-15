Committee formed to avert accidents in factories

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:59 pm

Related News

Committee formed to avert accidents in factories

The move comes following the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj on 8 July

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:59 pm
File photo shows firefighters trying to extinguish fires at the Shezan Juice factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj on July 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters
File photo shows firefighters trying to extinguish fires at the Shezan Juice factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj on July 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The government has formed a 24-member executive committee to watch over accident prevention activities in factories and help ensure safe working environments for the factory workers.

The move comes following the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj on 8 July.

Confirming the matter on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said that the committee has been formed led by Salman Fazlur Rahman, private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister. 

According to the PMO, all the government and non-government authorities concerned, including the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), have been directed to conduct immediate inspections at all industries and factories under the leadership of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and report back to the committee with the survey data.

According to experts, the absence of proper fire safety measures and not following the government's fire safety instructions were the main reasons behind the deadly fire at the Shezan Juice factory. 

Top News

committee / Accident aversion committee / Accident / factory accidents / factory / Worker safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident