Commitment to enhance women's involvement in industry, trade, and commerce: AL election manifesto

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in the Awami League's election manifesto announced activities for women's empowerment, gender equality, and economic empowerment, if she assumes power again

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, announced the election manifesto at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Under the Social Security and Services segment of the manifesto, the premier talked about creating a supportive environment for women.

She added that rural women's social status will be improved, and opportunities to participate in labour will be increased.

She further said, "The Awami League government has strengthened regional cooperation to crack down on women and child trafficking and prevent trafficking, which will be more proactive and effective."

She also said necessary measures will be taken for greater participation of women in industry, trade, and commerce.

She aims to expand women's education by the increasing stipend provided to female students.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the prime minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.