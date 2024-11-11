Commission holds meeting with stakeholders for constitution reform 

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

The Constitution Reform Commission (CRC) today (11 November) held a views exchange meeting with the stakeholders regarding reform of the constitution.

A total of 31 representatives from civil society, including 16 different rights groups, attended the meeting at the Cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

One minute of silence was observed at the start of the meeting in memory of the martyrs' of the recent student-people mass upsurge of July and August.

Representatives from Bangladesh Adibasi Forum, Association for Land Reform in Bangladesh, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association, River and Delta Research Centre, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation, Campaign for Popular Education, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers' Association, Naripokkho, Bangladesh Islamic Law Research and Legal Aid Centre, Human Rights Support Society, Ain o Salish Kendra, Change Initiative, Banchte Shekha, Consumers Association of Bangladesh, Hindu Dhormio Kollan Trust, and Bangladesh Intellectual Movement attended the meeting, among others.

Presided over by commission chairman Professor Ali Riaz, CRC members Prof Sumaiya Khayer, Barrister Imran Siddique, Prof Muhammad Ekramul Haque, Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister M Moin Alam Ferozi and Firoz Ahmed attended the meeting.

The commission is scheduled to hold similar meetings with different personalities and organisations in the next few days.