Commission to be formed within this year to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers

A separate commission will be formed within this year to bring the absconding killers of Bangabandhu back to the country.

The outline of the commission has already been finalised, and it will be launched by this year, said Law Minister Anisul Huq at the Labour Appellate Tribunal workshop yesterday.

The outline of the commission will now be sent to the prime minister, who will make amendments if necessary and give it final approval, said Anisul Huq, who was chief guest at the workshop organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.

In response to a question about the progress of the commission, the minister said, "We have prepared the outline of the commission to find the conspirators. Now it is important to decide the formation of the commission and its procedure."

Responding to a journalist's question, Anisul Huq said the government is also trying to bring back Tarique Rahman, a convict in the 21 August grenade attack case.

Regarding the Labour Appellate Tribunal for speedy disposal of workers' cases, the law minister said, "Labour courts across the country have been set up to expeditiously resolve the workers' case. Now, if the workers go to the High Court or the Supreme Court without settling the case in the Labour Court, then they will have to pay about Tk1-1.5 lakh, an expense which cannot be borne by the workers."

The minister also said, "The case backlog has become an important issue. Currently, 24,000 cases are pending in the labour courts. I think the labor court judges are not less experienced. The reason for the long process of settling the cases is the circumstances. I want the judges of these courts to be trained abroad if necessary, so that they can dispose of cases quickly."

"Laws change as society changes. If that change speeds up the disposal of cases, then we will change that law again," said Anisul Huq.

At the workshop, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian, said the business owners have money, which the workers do not have. There is no limit to the workers' suffering if the cases are prolonged.

"If a case drags on for too long, the worker withdraws from it and loses. Although the workers can go to the Labour Court, they do not have the capacity to go to the High Court or the Supreme Court," said Monnujan Sufian.

Monnujan Sufian also said the labour laws, and the Labour Court need to be reformed to ensure justice for the workers.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Golam Sarwar said judges are being appointed quickly and hopefully the Ministry of Labour and Employment will look into the other crises.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary Moinul Kabir said, "Bangladesh has made the Delta Plan 2100. Sheikh Hasina's leadership has planned the integrated development of the country, which no other country in the world has done. To implement that development plan, we have to work for the workers' welfare. We must ensure their children's right to education and health."

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, "Due to the lengthy process of a case, the words of justice are fading. A system of moving from the Labour Tribunal to the Appellate Division will reduce one step in the trial process and reduce the case backlog."

Tuomo Poutiainen, International Labour Organisation Country Director for Bangladesh, also spoke at the programme chaired by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr Selina Akhtar.