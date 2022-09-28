Commemorative stamp released on PM's birthday

The Directorate of Posts on Wednesday released a commemorative postage stamp of Tk10, a first day cover of Tk10, a data card of Tk5 and a special seal marking the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar released those in a programme at the auditorium of GPO here, a press release said.

Besides, at the initiatives of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and Archive 1971, a two-day photo exhibition has been arranged highlighting the colourful political life of Sheikh Hasina on the premises of GPO here.

While inaugurating the photo exhibition, Jabbar, as a chief guest, outlined the prime minister's illustrious political career and the astonishing progress of Bangladesh during her eighteen and a half year rule.

Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division Md Khalilur Rahman, Director General of the Directorate of Posts Md Faizul Azim and Journalist Pranab Saha were present, among others, on the occasion.

At the beginning of the programme, a special prayer was offered seeking sound health and long life of the premier.

The minister visited the ongoing photo exhibition.