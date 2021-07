Professor MD Ali Ashraf, lawmaker of Comilla-7 constituency, passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

He was undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock over his death.

Ali Ashraf was admitted to the hospital on 9 July.

.

He was elected Member of Parliament (MP) five times from the Comilla constituency.

In 2001, he was elected Deputy Speaker of the national parliament.