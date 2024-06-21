Collision between two vehicles kills 2 in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 01:35 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Two people were killed in a collision between a passenger-carrying mahindra vehicle and a car in Tangail's Madhupur this morning (21 June). 

Eight others were injured in the accident, said Molla Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Madhupur Police Station. 

The deceased couldn't be identified immediately. 

According to police and locals, the car involved in the accident was traveling from Madhupur towards Tangail sadar in the morning. 

At the same time, a passenger-carrying mahindra-vehicle was coming from Tangail's Ghatail in the opposite direction.

Two were killed and eight injured in collision between two vehicles in Tangail on Friday, 21 June 2024 morning. Photo: TBS
Two were killed and eight injured in collision between two vehicles in Tangail on Friday, 21 June 2024 morning. Photo: TBS
 

The collision occurred when both vehicles reached the Malauri area, resulting in the deaths of two passengers in the mahindra and injuries of eight others. 

The injured were rushed to the Madhupur Upazila Health Complex.

"The bodies of the two deceased will be handed over to their families after completing legal procedures. No case has been filed regarding this incident so far," said Azizur Rahman.

