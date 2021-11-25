College student’s death: DSCC terminates two cleaning staffs, suspends another

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday terminated two cleaning staffs for illegally taking allotment of a garbage truck and allowing someone else to drive it.

In a press release DSCC said, cleaning staff Md Harun Mia was terminated for taking allotment of the truck through illegal means, and Md Abdur Razzak was terminated for help in driving it.

A departmental case was filed against Md Iran Mia, another driver (heavy vehicle) of the corporation and he was temporarily suspended for allowing someone else to drive a truck that was illegally allotted, said DSCC.

The irresponsibility of the DSCC cleaning staffs led to the death of a Notre Dame College student Wednesday as a garbage truck hit him while crossing a road at Golchattar in the city's Gulistan area.

Patrol police in the area detained the driver Russel Khan while he was fleeing and seized the truck, said Md A Ahad, deputy police commissioner of Motijheel range of DMP.

A case was filed at Paltan police station in this regard following a complaint lodged by Naim's father, he said.

Russel was neither appointed by DSCC as a driver nor he has any driving license, said the police official.

DSCC driver Harun used to allow Russel to drive the vehicle in his absence, he said.