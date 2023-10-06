College student found dead in Joypurhat

Police recovered the body of a 19-year-old college student from a paddy field at Mohammadpur village in Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila on Friday (6 October).

The deceased Sourav Hossain, son of Khaza Miah of Boro Mohammadpur village, was a student of 12th grade of Sorail Degree College.

According to locals, Sourav left home on Thursday around 9pm after getting a phone call and didn't return home. His family members couldn't reach him.

Later, locals spotted him in a paddy field near his home on Friday morning with his left arm's vein cut off and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Modern Zilla Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Jahidul Haq, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchbibi police station.

Legal action will be taken upon investigation, added the OC.