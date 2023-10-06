College student found dead in Joypurhat

Bangladesh

UNB
06 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 07:03 pm

Related News

College student found dead in Joypurhat

UNB
06 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 07:03 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a 19-year-old college student from a paddy field at Mohammadpur village in Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila on Friday (6 October).

The deceased Sourav Hossain, son of Khaza Miah of Boro Mohammadpur village, was a student of 12th grade of Sorail Degree College.

According to locals, Sourav left home on Thursday around 9pm after getting a phone call and didn't return home. His family members couldn't reach him.

Later, locals spotted him in a paddy field near his home on Friday morning with his left arm's vein cut off and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Modern Zilla Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Jahidul Haq, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchbibi police station.

Legal action will be taken upon investigation, added the OC.

joypurhat / Student / Found dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

10h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

39m | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

23h | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

44m | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment