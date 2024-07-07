College student found dead in Dhaka's Mirpur

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:35 am

Md Jubayer. Photo: Collected
Md Jubayer. Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a college student in the Lal building area of Mirpur in Dhaka yesterday (6 July).

The victim was identified as Md Jubayer, 18, an intermediate-level student of Dhaka Commerce College, said Md Tariquzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shah Ali Police Station.

"We visited the spot upon receiving information. The victim's classmate Rajin Chowdury is suspected of killing him. He is absconding," the OC said.

The body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy, he added.

