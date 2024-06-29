College student found dead in Dhaka

A second-year student of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College was found dead in the police quarters of Golapbagh in Dhaka's Jatrabari area today (29 June).

The deceased, identified as Jhumur Akther, 22, hailed from Ghatail upazila in Tangail district.

According to Jhumur's elder sister Nupur Akhtar, the incident occurred around 10am when Jhumur secretly wrapped a scarf around her throat and hanged herself from a fan in her room.

She was discovered and rushed to the hospital around 11am, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival, she said.

Confirming the death, Dhaka Medical College Hospital outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia said the body has been taken to the morgue for post-mortem.

The incident has been reported to Jatrabari Police Station for further investigation, he added.