College student found dead in Chattogram

Police on Sunday recovered the body of a college student from Ichhamati area in Anwara upazila of Chattogram.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Masum, son of Md Yousuf.

According to the locals, Masum went to Ichhamati area with another person on a motorbike from Upazila Sadar around 10:30pm on Saturday. Later police recovered Masum's body around 2am from the area.

Victim's father Md Yousuf said his son was killed.

SM Didarul Islam Shikdar, officer-in-charge of Anwara Police Station, said they are investigating the matter.

Police found some injury marks on Masum's body, the OC added.