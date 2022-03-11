College student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

A college student drowned to death and his friend was later rescued in a critical condition after they were swept away from the Cox's Bazar sea beach on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sahed Hossain Bappi, 20, son of Shamsul Alam in Ramu Upazila. He was studying at Ramu Government Degree College.

The rescued has been identified as Mohammad Musa, 21, son of Abul Hashem, of Ramu upazila. He is a third-year undergraduate student at Cox's Bazar Government College.

Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Mohiuddin Ahmed said, the incident took place at 10am on Friday at Sugandha Point of Cox's Bazar beach.

Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "Six college students from Ramu upazila came to visit Cox's Bazar. At one point of bathing in the ocean, two students were swept away by the strong current. At that moment, a friend named Mohammad Rifat informed the lifeguards on duty at the beach. The guard immediately rescued one student with a rescue boat, but could not find the other."

"The missing college student was found floating in the water after 40 minutes. He was later rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition, and the doctor on-duty declared him dead," he added.