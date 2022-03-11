College student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

College student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 02:59 pm
Representational image
Representational image

A college student drowned to death and his friend was later rescued in a critical condition after they were swept away from the Cox's Bazar sea beach on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sahed Hossain Bappi, 20, son of Shamsul Alam in Ramu Upazila. He was studying at Ramu Government Degree College.

The rescued has been identified as Mohammad Musa, 21, son of Abul Hashem, of Ramu upazila. He is a third-year undergraduate student at Cox's Bazar Government College.

Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Mohiuddin Ahmed said, the incident took place at 10am on Friday at Sugandha Point of Cox's Bazar beach.

Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "Six college students from Ramu upazila came to visit Cox's Bazar. At one point of bathing in the ocean, two students were swept away by the strong current. At that moment, a friend named Mohammad Rifat informed the lifeguards on duty at the beach. The guard immediately rescued one student with a rescue boat, but could not find the other."

"The missing college student was found floating in the water after 40 minutes. He was later rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition, and the doctor on-duty declared him dead," he added.

Top News

Cox's Bazar sea beach / drown / college student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

3h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

1h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

3h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

4h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh