Collective actions stressed to minimise mass migration, displacement due to climate change

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 07:01 pm

Related News

Collective actions stressed to minimise mass migration, displacement due to climate change

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 07:01 pm
Collective actions stressed to minimise mass migration, displacement due to climate change

The Government of Bangladesh (GoB), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) jointly called for more action around climate induced migration and displacement recognising that climate change is a risk multiplier for displacement and migration, and that millions of people throughout the world will be impacted by climate-induced displacement unless immediate action is taken.

Participants reflected on the need for immediate climate action Thursday (14 November) at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) side-event focusing on human mobility in the context of Climate Change: Building a Positive Narrative on Migration and Climate Action, held at the CFV Pavilion, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The event was jointly organized by GoB, IOM and CVF.

The event brought together high-level representatives from State Party delegations, development partners, international organizations, academia, and Civil Societies to explore issues of human mobility in the context of global climate change negotiations.

COP27 represents an opportunity for States to proactively address the impact of climate change on human mobility. During the plenary, GoB, IOM and CVF representatives all recognized that human mobility challenges have serious implications on the rights and entitlements of individuals and communities.

According to the Global Report on Internal Displacement 2021, 216 million people could become internal climate migrants by 2050.

With a population of 165 million and high susceptibility to flooding, storm surges, riverbank erosion and salinisation, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse effects of climate change. Bangladesh is also at the forefront of climate change adaptation, and disaster risk reduction and management efforts, as well as consensus building through different regional and global fora and platforms.

Speaking at the event Dr AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, noted that climate change drives migration and displacement. "The global community must recall that the Paris Agreement acknowledged that climate change is a threat to millions of people, and vulnerable countries must be taken into account," he said.

While strong global action is needed to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting future temperature increases to less than 1.5°C by the end of this century, there is also an urgent need for countries to integrate climate migration into national development plans and national policies. 

Ugochi Daniels, IOM's Deputy Director General for Operations, stressed the growing link between human mobility and climate change. She emphasized that international cooperation and collective action are preconditions to managing the mobility and ensuring that migration remains a choice and not a necessity.

Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water and Environment, Republic of Uganda joined virtually and highlighted the pertinent points from the Kampala Declaration on displacement.

Participants noted that concerted action on climate change mitigation and adaptation, together with inclusive development policies and embedding of climate migration in policy and planning, will help address some challenges around climate migration. Policy decisions made today will shape the extent the effects of climate change impact the lives of migrants and their families.

climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

8h | Brands
iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor A Alam

4,000-year-old coins and the world’s first stamp

10h | Panorama
Steam rises from coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe&#039;s biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany. Photo: Reuters

What became of climate pledges made at COP26?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

2h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

2h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

21h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself
Sports

Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself