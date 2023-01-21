Cold wave may abate from some places

Bangladesh

BSS
21 January, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 02:14 pm

Cold wave may abate from some places

BSS
21 January, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 02:14 pm
File Photo. Picture: UNB
File Photo. Picture: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that the ongoing mild to moderate cold wave may abate some places in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Barishal divisions, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Pabna, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Moulavibazar, Rangamati, Feni, Chuadanga, Jashore, Kushtia, and Bhola districts while it may abate from some places," said a Met Office release here today.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to tomorrow morning, it added.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. However, night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 29.0 degrees Celsius at Teknaf, while the minimum temperature today was 6.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5.37 pm today and rises at 6.43 am tomorrow in the capital.

