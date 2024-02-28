Cochlear implants: 2,000 deaf kids get into world of sound

In a remarkable achievement, about 2,000 children with hearing and speech impairment in Bangladesh have regained their auditory ability, thanks to a government-funded programme launched in 2010.

The life-changing initiative, led by the Ministry of Social Welfare and implemented through various medical facilities, has provided cochlear implants to these children, opening doors to a world of sound and communication.

In a heartwarming celebration, the Cochlear Implant Group of Bangladesh and the Ear Foundation yesterday hosted a cultural event for children who regained their hearing.

Held at the Super Specialised Hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the event saw 40 children who received cochlear implants showcase their newfound abilities through dance, singing, and recitation.

The programme was initiated in 2010 with a pilot project at BSMMU, funded by the government with Tk10 crore. The project's success led to the expansion of the programme in 2016, with BSMMU cochlear implant.

Over time, the service has extended to the National Institute of ENT and Hospital, Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, and Chattogram and Sylhet Medical College. To date, a total of 2,000 cochlear implants have been completed in aforesaid five medical facilities, with BSMMU contributing over 800 procedures.

Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni, present as the chief guest, emphasised the government's dedication to this critical initiative. She pointed out the significant budgetary allocation designated for cochlear implants every year, ensuring accessibility across various centres based on their capacities.

Dipu Moni further highlighted the programme's role in making cochlear implants affordable for a majority of families.

Professor Moni Lal Aich Leetu, general secretary of the Cochlear Implant Group of Bangladesh and the Ear Foundation, delivered the welcome speech. He provided a historical perspective, mentioning the first cochlear implant surgery in the country in 2005, performed by a foreign surgeon.

Professor Leetu also said currently, cochlear implants made in Austria, Australia, and America are used in the programme, ensuring access to quality devices.